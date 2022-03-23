Project Pai (PAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,045.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.37 million and $13,045.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,797,741,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,650,849 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

