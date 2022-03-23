ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 445,668 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.