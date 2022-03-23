ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 445,668 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

