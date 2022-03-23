PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PTBRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.