Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.