Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $370.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $236.72 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

