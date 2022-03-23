Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canfor alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$22.46 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.69.

Canfor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.