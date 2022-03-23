Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Shares of OVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

