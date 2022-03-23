Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Postal Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PSTL opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of 162.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.