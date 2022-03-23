Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$699.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.