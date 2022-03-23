Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.