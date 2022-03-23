Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.