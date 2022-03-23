Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $204,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.