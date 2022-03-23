Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $204,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.