Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02.
EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.
About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
