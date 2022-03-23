Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.97. 8,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

