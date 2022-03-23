Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $381.81

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.81 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.96). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.96), with a volume of 31,693 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.68 million and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

