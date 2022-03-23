RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,465,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

