Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 838,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,583. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

