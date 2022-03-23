Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Ready Capital has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.