Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86. Realogy has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realogy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Realogy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Realogy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Realogy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

