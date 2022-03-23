ReapChain (REAP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and $3.34 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

