Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($101.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,073 ($93.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

