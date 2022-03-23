RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 19,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

KUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.59 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

