RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTGet Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 19,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

KUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.59 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

