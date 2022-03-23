Regents of The University of California Invests $373,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,091.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

