Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $940,905. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

