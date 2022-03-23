Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cue Biopharma in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

CUE opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

