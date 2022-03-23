Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,007 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

