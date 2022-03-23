Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 258,398 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $10,331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

