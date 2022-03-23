Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 339 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.36% of Yelp worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.