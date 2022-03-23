Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Copart by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

