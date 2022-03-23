Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Victoria’s Secret worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

