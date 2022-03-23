Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.36% of Yelp worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at $28,071,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at $13,261,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Yelp by 118.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 184,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

