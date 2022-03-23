Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after purchasing an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

