Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,969,000 after buying an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

