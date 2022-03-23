Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,594 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.