Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $430.92

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.92 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 379.87 ($5.00). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.21), with a volume of 19,047 shares changing hands.

RCDO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.10 million and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

