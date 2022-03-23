Richard Uechtritz Sells 28,571 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) insider Richard Uechtritz sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.60 ($16.00), for a total value of A$617,076.46 ($457,093.67).

Richard Uechtritz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Richard Uechtritz sold 5,368 shares of Seven Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.04 ($16.33), for a total value of A$118,310.72 ($87,637.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

