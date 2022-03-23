RING X PLATFORM Trading Up 12.6% This Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $474,102.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

