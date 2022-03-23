Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84.

On Friday, February 18th, Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,373,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.34. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 73,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

