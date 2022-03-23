Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 82,006 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 203,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,451. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

