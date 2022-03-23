Roth Capital Raises Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $25.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 247,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.