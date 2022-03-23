Roth Capital Raises Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $25.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
RZLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 247,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
