Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.22 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -373.88 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

