Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 625 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

