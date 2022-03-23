Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after acquiring an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,309.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. 24,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

