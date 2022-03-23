Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 434,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,876. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

