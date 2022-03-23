Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $136.64. 33,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,518. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

