Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $372,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

