Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 976 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

FDX stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,820. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

