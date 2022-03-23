Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

VTR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 69,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 430.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.