Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 138 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.90.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.75. 37,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

