Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 224,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,991. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

