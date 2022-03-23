Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,984. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.